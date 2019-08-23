A historic surveying company is recommending Washington seek specific areas within the International Shoe Factory District for nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
The recommendations came after completion of the third and final phase of surveying of the former shoe plant in Downtown Washington.
A Landmarks Association representative Monday, Aug. 19, told the Washington Historic Preservation Commission that the final phase has been completed and the company provided four recommendations for the commission to follow.
The goal is to secure the district on the National Register of Historic Places.
The recommendations include nominating the shoe factory as a stand-alone historic site, as well as a neighborhood district and three individual properties also within the survey area.
The third phase includes properties within West Third and James streets (north), Stafford Street (east), Horn Street with a portion of Fifth Street (south), and High and Williams streets (west).
Katie Graebe, with Landmarks, said 141 properties were included in this survey, however nine of the properties were consolidated into one form because it was an apartment complex.
“They’re all pretty much the same building,” said Graebe.
Within the survey, 136 primary or residential buildings were found along with 61 secondary buildings, such as garages and sheds.
The survey also found five vacant lots and 23 of the properties already are listed in the Stafford-Olive Historic District.
Of the 202 buildings and lots surveyed, only 89 were listed as contributing structures. Contributing structures add to the historical integrity or architectural qualities that make a district significant.
“So not fantastic if we were going to list it on its own,” said Graebe. There were three phases of surveying the potential district.
Of the 141 counted primary resources, 71 were constructed during the operation of the shoe factory, which was from 1907 through 1960.
“There were some factory workers who lived there, but not as heavily as in phase two or phase one which are concentrated closer to the factory,” said Graebe.
She noted with the exception of a grocery store on the corner of James and High streets, there weren’t any commercial or industrial buildings in phase three.
A lot of the buildings either had been altered or built past the period of significance, in conjunction with the operation of the factory, and those were listed as noncontributing.
Now that all three phases are complete, the commission has to wait a year before submitting a request to nominate the district in its entirety before seeking national historic status for the area.
The commission also has the option of nominating individual properties within the neighborhood to the register as an amendment to the “Historic Resources of Washington, Mo” Multiple Property Documentation Form.
Establishing a district would come with tax incentives. There are already five other historic districts in Washington.
Other Phases
The survey of phase one concluded in 2017 and phase two was completed last summer.
The city was awarded a Historic Preservation Fund Grant in 2016 to carry out the initial survey phase for the International Shoe Factory district nomination.
The survey area in phase one included properties bounded by West Front Street (north); Olive, Stafford and Johnson streets (east); Edith and Roberts streets (south); and High Street and Tiemann Drive (west).
A total of 155 properties were surveyed in phase one with 152 being primary buildings.
Phase two survey area included properties within Roberts and Esther streets (north), Stafford Street (east), James and West Third streets (south), and State Street (west).
This survey found 194 properties with 185 being homes and an institution.
In March 2017, a Historic Survey Project Report was released that stated the city of Washington acquired a branch of the Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Company in 1907.
In 1911, the company name was changed to International Shoe Company.
Recommendations
The commission was presented with four recommendations at the end of phase three.
For the first recommendation, Graebe said it might be helpful to reconcile contributing and noncontributing phase three properties that also were found to be in the Stafford-Olive Historic District.
Graebe also recommended that the commission place a nomination for the shoe factory to be listed as a stand-alone complex to the National Register of Historic Places.
“I think that would be pretty strong,” she said. “It would follow other shoe factory nominations. It also maintains a lot of its architectural features.”
A recommendation to place a nomination for a potential International Shoe Factory Neighborhood District to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places also was presented.
The area this would cover is bound by High Street to the west, the northern half of Second Street with a stretch along Johnson Street to the north, the entrance to Hillcrest Apartments and Stafford Street to the east, and the shoe factory complex and southern half of Edith Street.
Graebe said it took awhile to come up with this boundary because they started with five potential boundary lines.
“This is the one we came up with just because it is the most consolidated area with the most contributing buildings,” she said. “There’s whole street blocks that have contributing buildings. A lot of the area was built due to the factory.”
The fourth recommendation was for two individual dwellings to be placed on the register.
The dwellings at 821 W. Fifth St. and 905 W. Fifth St. were stated as potential eligible properties for nomination.
The 821 W. Fifth St. property would be eligible under Criterion B for its association with H.H. Bushmeyer and under Criterion C: Architecture.
Graebe noted the name was interesting because although Bushmeyer wasn’t well-known, he did build several buildings near the shoe factory warehouse.
“Before the current owners, one of the original Bushmeyers was still living there,” said Carolyn Witt, commission member, noting it was either his daughter or granddaughter.
“She was living in three rooms on the first floor. (She was) one of those people who slips through the cracks and you wish you would have sat down and talked to,” said Witt.
Graebe did warn that the state can be “picky” when it comes to nominations depending on the style and craftsmanship used.
The other address, 905 W. Fifth St., could be nominated for Criterion C: Architecture.
At the end of Graebe’s presentation, Witt thanked her.
“This is such a humongous amount of work,” she said. “It really has been painless for us.”
Witt suggested holding an open house for the residents in the entire survey.
“I think it would be really neat if they had an interest to see what was compiled,” she said.