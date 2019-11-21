The Washington chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at its meeting last week approved donations totaling $5,500.
The gifts approved were:
POW/MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks, $2,000;
Franklin County Area Honor Flight, $2,000;
St, Louis Veterans Home, $500;
St. James Veterans Home, $500; and
Fisher House, Jefferson Barracks, $500.
These gifts are in addition to other ones approved and donated in 2019, which were:
Washington Navy JROTC Booster Club, $1,000;
American Legion Post 218, $500;
Marine JROTC at Pacific High School, $1,000;
Air Force JROTC at St. Clair High School, $1,000;
Booster Club, Navy JROTC at Washington High School, $3,000.
Ray Sovar, fundraising chairman for the chapter, reported that group accepted donations totaling $46,487.49 as of Sept. 23, 2019. The total distributed as of Oct. 2, 2019, was $42,469.18.
The Korean Veterans don’t ask for donations, but accept them at various retail outlets in the area. The veterans then distribute the funds to chiefly veteran facilities and organizations.
The Washington chapter meets monthly on the second Thursday at 1 p.m. at Post 218 of The American Legion in Washington.