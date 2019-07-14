The Washington chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association was given a $5,000 anonymous gift from a St. Louis County resident who received a commission in the Army through the senior ROTC program at the college where he received a degree.
The Korean War veterans voted at their monthly meeting Thursday to donate the money to four JROTC programs in Franklin County.
Gifts of $1,000 each will go to JROTC programs at Pacific High School, St. Clair High School and to the Union High School cadets who will join the Washington NJROTC program this fall.
A $2,000 gift will be given to the Washington JROTC Booster Club that includes both Washington High and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School cadets. The program is based at Washington High School.
The donor of the $5,000 is a graduate of Union High School.