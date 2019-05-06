Bank of Washington Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer L. B. Eckelkamp Jr. recently announced the promotion of Amy Konys to director of human resources.
“Amy has done an outstanding job in taking our human resources department to a new level,” said President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp, III.
“Between integrating new technology, negotiating fantastic benefits for our employees, and working strategically to recruit and retain the best employees, she has been successful in aligning human resource objectives with the bank’s objectives,” he said.
Konys joined the Bank in 2010 as the human resources manager and has 20 years of human resources experience. She graduated from Fontbonne University with a degree in business administration and an emphasis in human resources.
Konys also has earned the Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute.
“Bank of Washington provides so many amazing benefits for employees and is developing a culture of anticipating the needs of not only our customers, but of our teams within the bank as well,” Konys stated.
In addition to leading the human resources team at the Bank of Washington, with this promotion, Konys now helps lead United Bank of Union’s human resources department.
Bank of Washington and United Bank of Union have common ownership, providing Konys with the opportunity to work with both institutions.
“Working with both financial institutions has been an incredible experience,” she said. “The commitment and longevity of employees is remarkable at both places. I am honored to work for the leadership of the two banks, and it is a privilege to hire and work alongside two amazing groups of employees.”
Konys is a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish and serves on the Our Lady of Lourdes school board. She also volunteers with Meals on Wheels and Immaculate Conception Parish in Augusta.
Konys and her husband, David, reside in Augusta with their two daughters, Zoe and Sophia.