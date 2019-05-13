Bank of Washington Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer L. B. Eckelkamp Jr. recently announced the promotion of Phillip Kleekamp to credit officer for Bank of Washington.
“Phillip has shown personal responsibility for the credit department’s success in meeting the needs of both internal and external customers,” stated President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III.
“He projects a professional approach and actively seeks to anticipate and understand customer needs while developing solutions for success,” he said.
Kleekamp joined the bank in 2012 as a credit analyst. He is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School alumni and graduated from Maryville University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
Kleekamp graduated from the Missouri Bankers Association School of Lending in 2016, and is currently enrolled in the Missouri Bankers School of Bank Management.
“I am very honored to now be an officer at the Bank of Washington,” Eckelkamp said. “I truly enjoy being a part of the Bank of Washington family. It is a privilege to work alongside my fellow employees, as well as the directors and owners of the bank.
“I genuinely admire our leadership’s investment in the success of our customers, which translates into success for our community as a whole,” he added. “In addition to providing a superior banking experience, the employees are encouraged to be active members of our local community through various fundraisers, charitable groups, and civic organizations. This is a great place to be, and I look forward to continuing the high level of service that has become the standard at Bank of Washington for many years to come.”
Kleekamp is a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish and is involved in a number of community organizations. He is the current vice president for Franklin County Area United Way, treasurer and trustee of the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Athletic Association, baseball coach for the American Legion Post 218, volunteer coach for the YMCA, and a member of Knights of Columbus, Elks, Sons of the American Legion, and Missouri Bankers Association.
The Bank of Washington is the oldest and largest community bank in Franklin County, serving the community for more than 140 years.
The bank has six branch locations and is open seven days a week at its branch location inside Schnucks in Washington.
The investments that the Bank of Washington makes in the local community ranks it as one of the largest commercial lenders in the St. Louis area. The bank has consistently been voted the No. 1 bank and mortgage lender in The Missourian Readers Choice Awards.