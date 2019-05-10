Instead of an after-parade party, the Washington Town & Country Fair will hold a kick-off party Saturday, Aug. 3, under the Farmers’ Market.
“We decided to change things up and move the party to Saturday night, which we feel is really a better fit than Sunday,” said Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Washington Fair.
The Fair is a division of the Chamber.
“We hope by having the party on Saturday even more people will turn out,” Griesheimer said. “We love having the parade on Sunday, but that’s a long event, and people are ready to head home. So now we can celebrate on Saturday. It’s another way to say “Hooray it’s Fair week.’ ”
The kick-off party will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring music from Piano Dan.
The event is free of charge, but drinks and foods will be available for purchase.
Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. No pets or coolers will be allowed.
“It will be similar to the Chamber’s Music at the Market events,” Griesheimer said. “We’ll also have corn hole and koosh ball on Main Street. It should be a lot of fun.”
The 2019 Washington Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.
In addition to the parade on that Sunday, a Fair run/walk will be held Saturday morning. That event will go on as planned, but the route is changing this year. Griesheimer said more information on the run/walk will be released soon.
Fair Parade
Entries for the Fair parade, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m., are starting to trickle in, said Griesheimer.
Float judging will again take place while the entries are lined up, prior to the start. The winners will have a sign to display during the parade.
Prizes will be awarded as follows: first place, $225; second place, $175; and third place, $125.
The parade entry fee is $100 for businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations.
Griesheimer said parade applications are due by June 21 to avoid a $50 late fee.
The parade route and staging areas will remain the same as last year.
The parade grand marshal and honor group will be announced soon.