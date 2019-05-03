Iron Spike Model Train Museum in Washington will celebrate its third anniversary this Saturday, May 4.
The museum will sponsor a model train show at the Washington city auditorium. Vendors from all over the state will be there with model trains of all sizes available for purchase.
The train show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children, ages 2-15
Paid admission at the show will entitle attendees to free admission at the museum on the same day. The museum will be open until 6 pm.
Iron Spike also plans to have Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ truck at its 1498 High St. location on Saturday.
This summer Iron Spike will offer screenings of vintage train movies one day each week as part of its admission price. Children’s movies also will be shown one day each week.
The movies will be shown in the Railroad Research Center room. A schedule will be available at the museum by the end of May.
Scheduling suggestions are welcome. People may call 636-283-5166 and speak to Claire or leave a message or email info@ironspike.org.
As the museum layouts have grown and matured, expenses also have increased. As a result, the museum board of directors decided to increase admission prices effective May 7.
The new prices will be $8 per person; family of four will be $24; and additional family members will be $3 each. Military members, either active or veteran, and their dependents will continue to be free.