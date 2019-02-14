Washington city and economic leaders are pleased with the outcome of a visit last week by their counterparts from Independence as part of that city’s Leadership Exchange program.
A contingent of about 40 people, including elected officials, Chamber and downtown Independence leaders chose Washington for its reputation of a thriving downtown, Fair and Chamber of Commerce.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said Independence reached out to Washington last November.
“A few of the people had visited before and thought we had a lot to offer for our size,” Maniaci said. “It’s nice to think a town with a 100,000 population thinks they can learn from us. A lot of times we take for granted all of the amenities and activities we have to offer.”
Tour
One area heavily highlighted was the Chamber and the numerous events it holds throughout the year for its 500 members.
Chamber President Jennifer Giesike shared information about the Washington Town & Country Fair as the largest fundraiser for the group each year and the enormous amount of cooperation it requires from dozens of community groups and the city.
After the welcomes and informational session Thursday, the Independence delegates were treated to a driving tour of key locations in the city, including the industrial parks, fairgrounds, old post office, airport and exploration of Downtown Washington.
“We visited Streetside Tacos and the lofts above it to talk about tax credits,” Maniaci said. “We also went over to Phoenix Center (shopping center) to talk about the tax incentives for potential builders in that area.”
On Friday morning, the group toured projects completed in cooperation with Downtown Washington Inc., the city, Chamber and service organizations.
After that, the delegation visited the Washington School District’s Four Rivers Career Center, which included a presentation from students, a tour of the Confluence Room and a presentation on the Pathways Program.
“The hardest part of this was figuring out what we wanted to showcase,” Maniaci said. “The most questions they asked were about the Fair and workforce attraction. They also were very impressed with the school district and how it is working with businesses to create job opportunities.”
Next Time
Overall, Maniaci was pleased with how the city was presented and the visit, but said there are a few areas where they could improve next time.
“I’d like to have more time for questions and answers and allow more organizations to give presentations,” he said. “It would also be nice to have a reception for the counterparts from each community to have more of a chance to exchange ideas.”
He added the city would be open to visits from other communities in the state and in turn may look into a delegation from Washington visiting Independence and a few cities about 100 miles from Chicago.