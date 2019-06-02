The second annual Howl at the Moon dog walk took place Thursday, May 30, at John G’s Bier Deck in Downtown Washington.
“We had so much fun,” said Amy Niehaus, South Point Bark Park group member, . “The weather was so nice.”
Due to flooding at the Rennick Riverfront Park, the walk could not take place there, but dog owners were still able to walk their dogs throughout the downtown area.
“It was nice walking through downtown,” Niehaus said.
Along the route, dogs received treats from Bryan Haynes Art Gallery, Loyal Bella and Neighborhood Reads.
“The dogs were great and all got along,” said Niehaus, noting a variety of dog breeds were in attendance.
Roughly 60 dogs were in attendance with more than 75 people accompanying the dogs.
“We had quite a crowd under that tent,” Niehaus said.
Niehaus said the event had a large number of local business sponsors this year.
Proceeds from the dog walk will benefit the bark park group and Almost Home Rescue and Rehabilitation.
Niehaus noted the event was a way to inform the community of the rescue group’s efforts also while promoting the future of the dog park.
At the event, guests received attendance prizes, Wag Bags filled with sponsor giveaways, a light-up surprise and fun items for dogs and owners; played doggie games and Howl at the Moon T-shirts.
The event featured several activities and booths, including dog/owner photos by Slava Bowman Photography; face painting by dog artist Jessica Anher; grooming tips, nail clipping and Q&A with K-9 Kuts; dog food and supplies from Straatmann Feed; dog-inspired leggings and apparel from Country Cottage; animal chiropractic care by Melissa Georgevitch Chiropractic, LLC; and dog accessories and items from the Franklin County Animal Medical Center.
The only booth that was not in attendance was Poochy Smooches due to a dog emergency.
“We want to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors,” she said. “We’re thankful for everyone who supported the event.”
Next Year
“The plan is to do it again next year,” said Niehaus, noting the event is well-received in the community.
She said updates on that event will be posted to the Howl at the Moon Facebook page.
Niehaus also mentioned the possibility of hosting one or two mini events before then, such as the Yappy Hour event that took place last October.
Any changes to the event will be discussed at the committee’s next meeting.
They will discuss any changes that may help the event run smoother.
Niehaus noted that anyone who attended Thursday night’s event may provide feedback on their Facebook page.
She said photos and a video of the event will be uploaded to the Facebook page soon.