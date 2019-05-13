A request to rezone two properties for a proposed homeless shelter was withdrawn Monday afternoon.
The request was slated to be reviewed by the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.
The Franklin County Homeless Task Force (HTF) had submitted a request to “up-zone” two properties at 4 and 10 Franklin Ave. (Highway 47), from C-1 light commercial to C-2 general commercial.
According to preliminary plans, the HTF intended to open a shelter, named The Bridge, at the location, which is the former office of Dr. David Brunworth and Dr. Tim Baker, and before that Dr. Sam Farrell.