The Washington City Council approved an ordinance Monday defining homeless shelters and where they can be located.
The vote came after city staff noted urgency in approving the new code due to speculation that a shelter could be opened in a commercially zoned lot without any input from the city or neighboring landowners.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the code revision that defines a homeless shelter as emergency shelters for abuse victims, homeless people, runaways and patients in a “medical crisis.”
The code allows temporary shelters to be permitted as a special use in industrial zoning districts, M-1 and M-2, and Planned Developments Commercial (PD-Cs).
Approval followed objections from supporters of a homeless resource center who called for additional time to discuss the proposal and weigh in on the zoning.
However, under the city code prior to the measure approved Monday, a homeless shelter could be opened in any C-2 or C-3 zoning district where a hotel or motel could be built. The old code did not require a special use permit or a site plan review.
City staff researched a definition for temporary shelters because the only similar use for shelters in the city code were hotels and motels, which city officials did not feel was appropriate for shelters.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said there has been discussion that a homeless shelter is being considered in a C-2 district that would “significantly impact other residential areas.” He did not say where the site is located.
“If we choose not to act, be aware that it could be proposed in a C-2 (district) and get it permitted without city input,” he said.
Background
The code change was a city staff recommendation after a rezoning request for two properties at 4 and 10 Franklin Ave. (Highway 47), from C-1 light commercial to C-2 general commercial.
The request was made by supporters of The Bridge homeless resource center and supported by the Franklin County Homeless Task Force (HTF). The committee sought to build a shelter at that location, a former doctors’ office.
On Monday, May 13, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the council approve the shelters in M-1 and M-2 zoning districts with a special use permit, as well as PD-Cs. Under a PD-C, the applicant must submit a site plan, business plan, landscaping design and other elements before approval.
An anonymous donor pledged funds to construct a shelter at the Franklin Avenue sites, but the rezoning request was withdrawn before the zoning board meeting.
Additional Time
Members of The Bridge resource center committee, HTF and St. Peter’s United Church of Christ attended the council meeting Monday night seeking more information about the definition change, and requesting it be tabled until there could be additional discussion on the proposal.
Annie Foncannon, The Bridge committee member and Franklin County Children and Families Community Resource executive director, said she worried about the “unintended consequences” of the code change.
She said that a domestic violence shelter or runaway teen home would be limited to where they could be located, which may not be near the resources they need, such as schools.
Foncannon added that the shelter site committee has searched for locations that conform to the new code. There are no suitable sites in the M-1 or M-2 districts, and PD-Cs require a lot of work before a request can be reviewed.
“You are asking a not-for-profit (agency) to do a lot of work upfront without any guarantee,” she said. “There is a lot of money upfront — if this were required for Grace’s Place. . . it never would have happened.”
She said it would cost thousands of dollars to prepare business and site plans, and other required information.
Lamb responded that the site plans do not need to be drafted by a licensed engineer and the costs are minimal to write the plans.
Foncannon asked the council to table the request for a month to discuss unintended consequences.
“I am worried about the unintended consequences for future agencies that want to serve this community,” she said.
Foncannon later added that the new code would have a “chilling effect” on not-for-profits coming to Washington.
“Basically services won’t be provided,” she said. “I don’t know any organization that would be able to come up with funding (upfront).”
Karen Dawson, president of the Harvest Table, added that most homeless people are employed. They need a center near their jobs, or other resources.
“The places we have seen and looked at are not exactly convenient,” she commented.
Rhonda Stockglausner, president of the St. Peter’s UCC Church Council, said the council voted unanimously to support The Bridge at the Franklin Avenue location.
“Our neighbors are not just people who live next door,” she said.
When asked if the St. Peter’s UCC Church Council opposed the code revision, Stockglausner said it has not discussed it.
“I think we need time to absorb this,” she said.
Council Speaks
Councilman Jeff Patke said a PD-C gives the opportunity for neighbors to see plans for a facility and weigh in on what will be nearby.
Patke said what he hears from Washington residents is: “I don’t want it in my backyard — I want to know where it is.”
He suggested that the site committee continue to search for a suitable location.
“To table it for a month doesn’t make sense,” he said. “It pushes off the inevitable.”
Councilman Nick Obermark added that a PD-C presents all of the information before a decision on rezoning is made.
“I think the process takes the hearsay out of it and gets on paper what you are offering,” he said.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet said the “unintended consequences” is one thing the city is planning for with the new code.
“We are hearing from the passionate people who are showing up (at city meetings), but we (the council) also are hearing from the ones who are not willing to show up and verbally express their concerns,” she said.
Pettet noted the number of comments she has read or heard questioning the “Christian values” of those who oppose a shelter, or oppose specific locations of a shelter.
“That is causing some consternation because there are many, many people who want to see you succeed; we just want to be really purposeful about how you succeed,” she said.
Foncannon added that proponents of the shelter also have been criticized.
Pettet later added that by submitting business plans, there will be more support for a shelter.
“There is no better advocacy then a well-thought-out plan,” she said. “It is not, ‘not in my backyard,’ but where in my background.”
Staff Comments
According to Sal Maniaci, in a PD-C, the city waives minimum lot size.
“It can be requested anywhere, juts like a C-2 can be requested anywhere,” he said.
“It will create additional oversight, but it also allows organizations to look at more properties that are not necessarily industrial,” Maniaci added. “It always will come down to a case-by-case basis.”
The definition of temporary shelters comes from the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), where much of the city’s “zoning matrix” is derived. The matrix lists all permitted and special uses.
Susan Watermann, former councilwoman, noted that the NAICS definition of a shelter is “objective.”
Maniaci added that city staff makes the decision what zoning district would be appropriate for a use. The NAICS did not recommend the industrial districts for a shelter.
“I would argue that industrial (zoned districts) are not the most appropriate,” Watermann said.