After a rainout last year, Downtown Washington Inc. is making plans for its annual Holiday Parade of Lights — traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving.
The parade will take place Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. It will start at the corner of Cedar and Main streets.
Entries are being accepted now and will be limited to the first 50, according to Cassidy Lowery, events specialist. The entry fee is $10.
New this year, a rain date has been set, said Lowery, after heavy rains forced the cancellation last year. If the parade has to be rescheduled it will be held the next day, Saturday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
The parade has only been canceled twice due to weather, Lowery noted.
“We didn’t have a rain date set up last year, so this is something new we’re trying and while we hope it doesn’t even come into play, we are asking participants to be available the next day if we have to cancel,” she said.
This year’s theme is the same as last year —The Magic of Christmas.
“Since our participants didn’t get a chance to showcase their entries, we decided to stick with this theme to give them an opportunity to use their same ideas and even some of their parade decorations if they still have them from last year,” Lowery said.
Floats were still judged last year. Participants were asked to take a photo of their float or entry and submit it. A video also was made and shared.
The parade is open to all businesses, organizations, Scout troops, schools, cheerleaders, bands, dancers, churches, choral groups, civic groups and families.
“We always encourage people to get their applications in early,” Lowery said. “Our main requirement is that all entries be decked out in lights — the more the better.”
Entries typically include floats, decorated cars and walking groups — all decorated with lights. Special costumed guests also are expected, as well as marching bands.
Lowery said the Washington High School Band will participate, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Band will be performing in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend.
The very last entry will be Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will ride in a horse-drawn carriage this year. The Washington JROTC will lead the parade.
Also expected to participate are McGruff the Crime Dog, Girl Scout groups and several new businesses with floats.
Lowery said the Holiday Parade of Lights serves as the unofficial kickoff to the Christmas season and always attracts a large number of spectators.
Tree Lighting
After the parade, Mayor Sandy Lucy will join Santa Claus to officially turn on the lights of the large downtown Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Elm streets.
Santa also will stick around after the tree lighting under the market to greet children.
The giant Christmas tree was erected Monday by Downtown Washington Inc. volunteers and city workers. This is the third year for an artificial tree, which was purchased using funds from the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax.
Parade Route
The parade route will be the same as in past years. The parade will wind through the downtown streets starting at Main and Cedar streets.
It will head south on Cedar to Fifth Street; east on Fifth to Elm Street; north on Elm to Second Street; east on Second to Jefferson Street; north on Jefferson to Main Street; and west on Main to Cedar Street.
The parade will officially end in front of the Farmers’ Market.
Optional Judging
Lowery said there will be two categories — nonprofit and business/individual — for judging, which is optional.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in both categories and the winners will receive a trophy.
Parade applications are available at the downtown post office or online at downtownwashmo.org. For more information, call 636-239-1743.