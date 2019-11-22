Tickets are on sale for the 37th annual Holiday House Tour, sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc.
The tour, featuring four homes, one business and one historic building, will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Also part of the tour will be the downtown post office at 123 Lafayette St.; St. Peter’s United Church of Christ for its Festival of Trees; and the Washington Public Library, which will have a train display.
“The house tour is a wonderful way to start off your December holiday activities,” said Cassidy Lowery, events/promotion specialist.
“All ages are welcome to tour historic homes and properties,” she added.
Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.downtownwashmo.org. The ticket price will increase to $20 beginning Nov. 29.
“We anticipate selling out, so tickets may not be available the day of the event,” said Lowery.
All ticket sales will be processed online through the downtown group’s ticketing website. Processing fees will apply.
Tickets can then be turned in for event booklets with addresses and information on the tour starting Monday, Dec. 2.
“You can also make the downtown post office your first stop the day of the tour to get your event booklet,” Lowery said.
Trolley rides will again be available. The trolley will run continuously to the various stops.
“Out of respect and privacy of the property owners we have decided to not list the individual addresses until the week of the tour,” she said.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the downtown organization to help continue its preservation efforts.
For more information, people may call Downtown Washington Inc., 636-239-1743.