Downtown Washington Inc. and merchants in the historic core are celebrating the holidays with a variety of activities this month.
This Wednesday, Dec. 4., the merchants will host a Kids’ Shopping Night at John G’s. Kids can shop for their loved ones independently from 5 to 7 p.m.
Items will be available for $10 or less for kids to choose from. Free gift wrapping will be available.
Santa at Depot
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Washington Train Depot this Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.
They will be available for pictures inside the depot. This is a free event.
House Tour
Downtown Washington Inc. will present its annual Holiday House Tour Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The 37th annual tour will feature historic houses and public spaces in the downtown area. Trolley rides will be available.
Tickets are $20 and typically sell out and may not be available the day of the event. All ticket sales will be processed through the downtown group’s online ticketing website so processing fees will apply. Tickets available at www.downtownwashmo.org.
Photos With Santa
Families can visit and have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus on two Saturdays in December — Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Farmers’ Market.
People can learn about Washington’s history and take in the Christmas lights on a horse-drawn wagon ride Monday, Dec. 23. Each tour lasts approximately 30 minutes and departs from the corner of Main and Elm streets near the city Christmas tree.
For more information on any of the events, as well as costs, visit www.downtownwashmo.org or call 636-239-1743.