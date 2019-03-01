The Washington Historical Society Museum will reopen Friday, March 1, following its annual winter hiatus in January and February.
The Four Rivers Genealogy Society also will resume its regular hours in the Ralph Gregory Library as of March 1.
A traveling exhibit, “Missouri and the Great War” about Missouri and Missourians roles in World War I will be featured throughout the majority of the month of March.
The exhibit, created by Missouri Humanities Council and the Springfield-Greene County Library System, spotlights numerous different aspects of the war covering a wide range of topics from the use of Missouri mules in combat to the fact the that last surviving veteran of World War I was a Missourian by birth.
The exhibit is on display during the museum’s regular hours and also will be the feature of the “Evening at the Museum” program Tuesday, March 12.
The museum is open six days a week from March 1 through Dec. 23. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.
The genealogy library is open Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The facility is closed on Mondays and major holidays.