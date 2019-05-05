City and Chamber officials are looking to breathe new life into a historic landmark to better fit the entertainment and residential atmosphere of Downtown Washington.
Proposals for businesses — such as a winery or brewery — are now being sought for the city’s Waterworks Building located at Rennick Riverfront Park.
The building is up for lease for the first time in 20 years since it began to house Waterworks Antiques. The owners of the store were granted a two-month lease extension through June to remove items that had been in the building.
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, said city staff is working with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce to attract a restaurant, winery, brewery or similar type of business to better fit with the park and downtown atmosphere.
“We are interested in leasing out the Waterworks Building to a business that will complement our park and surrounding downtown district,” he said.
We are imagining a use that is pedestrian friendly whether it be a winery or brewery satellite location or a business that is geared toward recreational activities,” Maniaci added.
“The Waterworks Building is in such a great location to serve the general public in some fashion. We want a use that is going to take advantage of and hopefully increase the foot traffic at Rennick Riverfront Park.”
Darren Lamb, city administrator, noted that wineries or breweries would be a draw to the riverfront during times that typically are not as busy.
“Any one of those uses would bring visitors to the riverfront during the times of the year when we don’t get a lot of people there,” he said.
The city has sent out a request for proposals (RFP) which must be returned by June 7.
In addition to a public RFP, direct requests have been sent to any Washington business with a liquor license, and area wineries and breweries.
“We are directly soliciting any business in the city of Washington that currently has a liquor license, as well as over 100 breweries and wineries on this side of the state,” Maniaci stated. “That certainly doesn’t mean we are only open to those types of business. All proposals are welcome. Hopefully we can find an entrepreneur who sees the same potential we do at the site.”
Proposals
The RFP must include a plan showing the intention of the applicant and the financial stability to operate a business and maintain the building.
The city is marketing the downtown area as a residential and entertainment district where there have been 70 new residences added in the past 10 years. Those residences range from market value rentals to $1.3 million townhomes.
Commercial investments in the downtown area include $70 million in commercial investments.
The property is zoned C-3 commercial and no residential zoning would be permitted at the building. It is located within the 100-year flood plain.
The leesee would be required to enter into a lease agreement, with a five- to 10-year lease expected. The business owner also must provide sufficient insurance on the building.
City officials added that the original features of the Waterworks Building must be retained.
Any remodeling, repair or alteration plans must be approved by the city.
City Objectives
The primary goal of leasing the building is to benefit Washington residents with a use compatible with the downtown area.
The project also must be consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning and building codes.
In addition, the city is looking to retain the historic significance of the Waterworks Building.
Waterworks Building
There are three levels and a basement at the building located at No. 1 Elbert Drive.
The building is 2,160 square feet, not including the basement or third level, both about 650 square feet. Those areas would be best suited for storage, officials said.
Public parking and outdoor seating will be included in the lease agreement.
For more information, people may call Maniaci at 636-390-1004 or email smaniaci@washmo.gov.