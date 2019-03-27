The demolition contractor for the old Highway 47 bridge will make the final call Wednesday if the bridge will go down next week.
On Monday, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Judy Wagner said, as of now, the plan still is to blast the bridge Thursday, April 4, at about 9:30 a.m.
Wagner told the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee that final saw cutting of the old bridge will soon begin.
Marschel Wrecking LLC is the subcontractor conducting the bridge demolition.
A key factor in the demolition decision will be the Missouri River level. In order to proceed with the blast, the river must be below 17-18 feet.
On Tuesday morning, the Missouri River was measured at 21.5 feet. It is expected to crest measuring at 22.5 feet Thursday, March 28, at 7 a.m. The water is expected to recede and be at 16.8 feet by April 4 at 7 a.m.
According to Wagner, it will take about six days to pack the explosives to demo the bridge. If Marschel Wrecking does not give the green light Wednesday, the blast might occur Thursday, April 11. Once the packing begins, the only weather event that will stop it from proceeding is lightning.
“If it doesn’t happen they will wait seven days again until we get a window of six to seven days,” said Wagner.
The lane closures on the new bridge that have been going on since March 19 are to allow for precuts to the old bridge from the new structure.
“The blast will be on the web part,” she added. “That will be what sends the bridge down.”
Wagner noted that the blast will be a “soundwave” explosion so it would not impact any structure.
“We won’t have the structural damage that goes with the shifting of the earth,” she said.
Barges
The final saw cuts to the old Highway 47 bridge will be made from large barges that arrived at the site Monday afternoon.
All work associated with the bridge deck removal and demolition is under the supervision of Marschel Wrecking.
Wagner noted that from the barges the explosive packing will be done. Then after the blast, large cranes atop the barges will remove bridge pieces from the river bottom.
Controlling Traffic
Highway 47 will be closed at Fifth Street to the south and at the Highway 47 and Highway 94 intersection at Dutzow to the north from 9-11 a.m., according to Wagner.
Augusta Bottom Road will be closed at Emke Road.
Wagner expects most local drivers to be aware of the closure, but out-of-town travelers will be redirected to the Hermann or Boone bridges.
Soon after the blast, inspectors will check out the new Highway 47 bridge to ensure there is no structural damage before allowing traffic to cross, she added.
The Mercy Hospital Washington emergency room will be kept open and law enforcement officers will be at the closure sites to allow for ambulances to get through in the event of an emergency.
There is expected to be 14 Washington police officers dedicated to the bridge demolition.
Joe Gildehaus, Warren County presiding commissioner, added that Warren County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will control traffic on the north side of the bridge.
There will be fire and ambulance crews stationed on each side of the bridge in the case of emergencies.
According to John Nilges, Washington public works director, the Washington Municipal Airport will not allow air traffic there for one hour.
Wagner added that the no-fly zone will include drones.
She also suggested that boaters who want to be on the river should put in to the east, downstream, of the bridge in the area of Klondike Park or further.
The Washington Riverfront boat ramp will close at 6 a.m.
The Union Pacific rail line also will be closed for about five minutes.
Blast Zone
There will be a strictly enforced 1,000-foot radius blast zone surrounding the bridge.
Within that zone there can be nobody outside or the blast will not occur, Wagner commented. She said Marschel Wrecking will talk with residents inside the blast zone explaining what will occur during the blast and asking them to be inside if they are home.
The blast radius extends to Third Street to the south. Mercy Hospital is just outside of the zone, but the subcontractor will be working with the hospital and is asking that no surgeries be scheduled during the blast.
Wagner noted that Marschel Wrecking also has been in touch with the hospital and manufacturers of sensitive equipment, such as MRI machines, to inform them of what to expect during the blast.
There will be a 10-second “all clear” alarm sounded prior to the blast. Also prior to the blast, there will be a “sonic discharge” that will sound to scare wildlife away from the area, Wagner added.
Washington firefighter Matt Coleman, who was the winner of a drawing to push the button detonating the bridge, will be at the control center in the Highway 47 and Third Street area. The control center and packaged explosives will have tight, round-the-clock security in the time leading up to the blast.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will assist Washington police the morning of the blast, Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian.