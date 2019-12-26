The Christmas season is a busy year for most residents in the city of Washington, but it is exceptionally busy for U.S. Postal workers.
The downtown Washington Contract Post Unit, located on 123 Lafayette St., has seen an increase the past few weeks in the amount of mail it has been receiving.
Contract Postal Unit Specialist Michelle Canter explained, “We have seen triple the amount (of mail) than we normally do. Today, we have had two or three tubs of mail this morning alone.”
Canter also reported that Tuesday, Dec. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 19, were the busiest days last week.