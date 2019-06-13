The Washington School District received a 93.5 percent approval rating for its bus fleet following an inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Only four buses were found to have minor defects, according to Marty Marks, location manager for First Student, which provides transportation for the district.
“The defects were very, very minor, and have all been corrected,” Marks told The Missourian. “Overall it was a very good inspection.”
He noted one defect was a frayed seat belt for the bus driver.
A total of 62 buses were inspected and 58 approved initially. The other four were approved the following day once the defects were corrected.
Marks said First Student utilizes a total of 65 drivers and 28 monitors for the Washington School District.
The bus company also provides transportation for the Union School District and Autumn Hill School in Union. St. Francis Borgia Regional High School also contracts as needed with First Student for buses.
In total, the First Student facility based in Washington has 91 drivers and 45 monitors.
State Report
A total of 11,958 school buses across the state of Missouri were inspected by Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel as part of its Driver & Vehicle Safety Division’s 2019 annual school bus inspection program.
Of all buses inspected, 89.3 percent were approved by inspection personnel with no defective items noted during inspection.
Buses having one or more defective items which do not constitute an immediate danger are rated as “defective.” Buses with a defective item which constitutes an immediate danger are rated as “out-of-service.”
Buses rated as “defective” may continue to be operated for the purpose of transporting students until repair is made. School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being re-inspected by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel.
Buses rated as “out-of-service” must be repaired, reinspected and then placed back into service by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel prior to transporting students. Buses not presented for reinspection within the required 10-day period are reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The Washington School District has contracted with First Student Inc. for bus transportation for many years.
First Student is North America’s leading school bus transportation services company and responsible for safely transporting 6 million students to and from school every day.
With a fleet of approximately 60,000 school buses, the company says it’s able to leverage significant economies of scale, global resources, capital investment, experience and systems expertise for customers, to provide a range of cost-effective, customized transportation solutions.