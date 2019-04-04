Over 2 inches of rain over the weekend have caused area rivers and streams to near their banks.
A total of 2.15 inches of rain was measured over the weekend, from Friday morning through early Saturday evening, in Downtown Washington. That included a brief period of sleet.
While the local precipitation didn’t drive the flooded Missouri River up any more, it did affect other streams.
The Bourbeuse River in Union crested Monday at 13.77 feet, above the 13-foot action stage but below the 15-foot flood stage.
Upstream from Sullivan in Crawford County, the Meramec River reached 8.69 feet Saturday, stopping below the 9-foot action stage.
The Meramec River near Pacific crested at 10.95 feet Monday. Action stage there is 13 feet and flood stage is 15 feet.
In Eureka, the Meramec River crested at 15.2 feet Monday, below the 17-foot action stage.
The Missouri River crested Saturday at 9:30 p.m. with a mark of 25.05 feet. This is considered minor flooding by the National Weather Service.
This would be the 30th-highest crest on record. The all-time top crest was 35.4 feet July 31, 1993.
The river is falling and was at 24.11 feet at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. It’s expected to drop below the 20-foot flood stage Friday and the 18-foot action stage Saturday.
After that, the river is expected to drop to around 14-15 feet for the foreseeable future.
Following the weekend rain, a total of 11.71 inches of precipitation has been measured in Downtown Washington so far this year. Every month has been wetter than normal so far.
Last year through April 2, a total of 12.58 inches of precipitation had been measured. In 2017, the total was 7.28 inches as of April 2.