A break from daily rainfall was allowing rivers and streams to recede in Franklin County, but a quick hit of torrential downpours Wednesday slowed that process.
Since last week, about 2 inches of rain was recorded in Downtown Washington and it affected the fall of the swollen Missouri River which had crested just above 29 feet just a few weeks ago.
On Sunday, June 23, the river level was recorded at 25.36 feet.
By Tuesday morning the river had dropped to 24.1 inches, but then rose 2 feet on Wednesday and Thursday to a level of 26.1 feet on Friday morning, June 28.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted the Missouri River at Washington will hold at or near the 26 feet depth for the weekend before beginning a sharp drop on Monday morning, July 1.
Barring any heavy rains in the next few days, the river level is projected to drop to 20.9 feet by July 4 and be right at action stage of 18 feet by the following Wednesday, July 11.
The average depth of the river channel at Washington is 15 feet. Moderate flood stage is 28 feet and minor flood stage, which the river is currently, is any depth above 20 feet.
Bourbeuse at Union
Although the main flooding focus early this summer has been on the larger rivers, the smaller Bourbeuse River at Union experienced quite a rise over last weekend due to the heavy rains.
After nearly 2 inches of rain fell Saturday and Sunday, the NWS posted a river level of 10 feet on Saturday morning, June 22.
Within a 24-hour period the river rose more than a foot cresting at 11.1 feet Sunday afternoon.
Then as quickly as it rose, the river dropped between 6 inches and a foot per hour to a level of about 3.5 feet by Wednesday morning.
A thunderstorm on Wednesday halted the rapid drop and the river held at the 3-foot level on Friday morning, June 28.
Flood stage for the Bourbeuse River at Union is 15 feet.
Meramec at Pacific
Much like the smaller Bourbeuse River, the Meramec River at Pacific had a slight spike in depth over the early part of last week, but is now back to its normal levels.
Weekend rains had swollen the river to a depth of 5.75 feet on Sunday morning, June 23, and the river rose an additional 2 feet in 24 hours to crest at 6.92 feet before dawn on Monday, June 24.
Then, as quickly as it rose, the Meramec dropped 3.5 feet in 24 hours and a level of 3.56 feet was recorded at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The river then had a slow, but steady descent of about a foot a day to a level of 1.49 feet on Friday morning, June 28.
Action stage for the Meramec River at Pacific is 13 feet
Meramec at Sullivan
The Meramec River at Sullivan had a spike as well early last week, but it was not near as extreme as the other crests in the county.
On Sunday, June 23, the river level was recorded at 4.31 feet and it rose sharply overnight to a crest of 5.15 feet on Monday morning.
The river level held steady near the 5-foot level until midweek when it began to drop slowly to a depth of 3.5 feet on Friday morning, June 28.
Minor flood stage for the Meramec River at Sullivan is 11 feet.
Mississippi at St. Louis
After a historic crest of more than 46 feet just a few weeks ago, the Mississippi River at St. Louis has also had its much anticipated drop retarded by heavy weekend and midweek rains.
Still in moderate flood stage, the NWS recorded the river depth at 38.7 feet on Sunday morning, June 23, and it has remained all week and was still at 38.5 feet on Friday morning, June 28.
Depth projections for the weekend don’t show much change in the river level until it is expected to begin a sharp drop Monday through Friday to a depth of 30.6 feet by next Sunday, July 7.
After months above flood stage, the river is expected to drop below 30 feet by Thursday, July 11.