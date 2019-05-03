If averages hold up through the first three days of May, Downtown Washington will receive 32.65 inches of rain.
And that’s just for the month of May.
With 3.16 inches of precipitation measured over the first three days of the month, this May could be headed for the record books.
A total of 2.37 inches of rain were measured following heavy storms April 30-May 1. Another 0.40 of an inch was measured May 2 with 0.39 in the gauge at 8 a.m. May 3.
By comparison, in May of 2018, 3.98 inches of precipitation were measured for the entire month.
The wettest May on record was 2000, when 15 inches were measured.
In 1995, the monthly total was 11.75 and in 2004, a total of 11.27 inches of precipitation were measured.
The wettest month since records were first kept in 1951 was October of 2009, when a total of 18.52 inches were measured.
June of 1957 was next with 16.55 inches of precipitation.
Through the first three days of May, the yearly precipitation is 20.12 inches, or one-tenth of an inch less than the entire year of 1976.
So far in 2019, the trend has been for months wetter than average:
• January — 2.94 inches, average 2.37 inches, wettest January since 2013;
• February — 2.85 inches, average 2.44 inches, drier than 2018 (5.74);
• March — 5.72 inches, average 3.58 inches, wettest since 2011;
• April — 5.45 inches, average 4.28 inches, wettest since 2017.
All of the local rain has forced streams and rivers out of their banks. The local rain added to Missouri River flooding. The National Weather Service reported the river crested at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at 26.52 feet and will drop below the 20-foot flood stage by Tuesday.
The Bourbeuse River in Union is projected to crest at 18.6 feet Saturday morning. It was at 17.66 feet at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The Meramec River at Pacific is projected to crest at 16.9 feet Saturday. The river was at 15.22 feet Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. Flood stage is 15 feet.
At Sappington Bridge in Crawford County near Sullivan, the Meramec River was down to 10.14 feet Friday at 8:30 a.m. The river crested there at 14.51 feet Thursday. Flood stage is 11 feet.