Halloween will come early to Downtown Washington with the eighth annual Pumpkin Palooza this Saturday, Oct. 26.
Activities will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street, between Elm and Pine streets.
The event is sponsored by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Planning is going well and we are excited,” said Amanda Griesheimer, Chamber marketing director. “This is a celebration of all things pumpkin and Halloween.”
Griesheimer said the weather forecast looks favorable for the event, but recommends people check the Chamber Facebook Page @washmochamber and the Pumpkin Palooza Halloween Fest Facebook Event for updates in the event of rain.
New this year is a “treat walk,” which is similar to a cake walk, but with prizes. This event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Also new will be a petting zoo from 2 to 3 p.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m.
Making its return after a few years off, will be several baking contests for Best Pumpkin Pie, Best Pumpkin Anything-But-Pie and Best Decorated Cookie. Registration forms are available at www.washmochamber.org/pumpkin.
Griesheimer said visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of activity booths, an interactive Safety Town, the Monkey Bus, pony rides and many contests, including seed spittin’ and pumpkin roll.
There is a fee for some of the activities and contests, but many are free of charge, she said.
“A bonus this year is that the Monkey Bus will be open for special needs guests only from 10 to 10:30 a.m.,” Griesheimer said. “The age limit will be more flexible at this time to give our differently-abled friends a chance to enjoy the fun. A parent had asked us if this was a possibility, and we’re glad we were able to work out an arrangement with the Monkey Bus.”
Other activities planned include a candy crawl, costume contest, ghost hunt and giant pumpkin weigh-in. Concessions also will be available throughout the event.
Special entertainment includes story time and a performance from Babaloo.
People can sign up the day of the event for the following activities:
Pumpkin Roll, register by 11:45 a.m.;
Seed Spittin’ Contest, register by 10:20 a.m.; and
Pumpkin Decorating/Ugliest Pumpkin/Ugliest Gourd, register by 2 p.m.
Preregistration is encouraged for the baking contests and giant pumpkin weigh-in.
No registration is required for the Farmers’ Market cake/treat walk, ghost hunt, bingo or the costume contest.
The Farmers’ Market also will open at its regular time of 8 a.m. and remain open for the duration of the event.
Griesheimer said Pumpkin Palooza typically draws about 200 families and she expects that many or more this year.