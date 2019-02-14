Representatives of the Missouri River Relief visited the Washington Park Board meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 6, to discuss waiving a rental fee for its river cleanup festival.
The board will decide next month to either waive or enforce the fee. The city council will have the final say.
Mike Smith with Missouri River Relief gave the board a brief history on the organization and explained why the fee should be waived.
“I feel like we do a real service for the community,” he said. “The riverfront is spotless when we’re done. There’s no trash. The riverfront is far cleaner after we’re done and we clean up after ourselves. It always looks better when we’re done than when we get down there.”
The festival and pickup are scheduled for Saturday, April 13. The festival is located at the Riverfront Pavilion.
The cost to use the pavilion would be $875 up front, which includes a $500 deposit.
Smith said he hopes the board will consider waiving the fee because the organization is working on a “shoestring” of a budget. He also noted the board has always waived the fee in the past.
The group got its start in 2006 when Missouri River Relief representatives in Columbia contacted Smith.
“They were wanting to set up a cleanup here in Washington and asked me to help,” he said. “So we managed to pull one off. We were kind of low on the learning curve, but we had a pretty decent turnout.”
Smith said the two takeaways he gathered from that first cleanup was that he wanted to do it again and turn it into a festival.
“Probably the smartest thing I ever did,” he said.
The first festival took place in 2008 and has continued every other year.
“Each time we do the festival we learn a little bit and expand it,” Smith said. “It’s gotten larger each time.”
Gavin Woolley, park board member, spoke highly of the organization.
“I have volunteered with this organization and I cannot say enough about it,” Woolley said. “Part of the criteria in waiving this fee is (whether it has) a direct impact on the park system. I want to say by eliminating the trash and the potential of that floating onto the riverfront trail is by far and clearly a benefit to the city of Washington and the parks department.”
WINGS
If the board votes to enforce the fee, it wouldn’t be the first time.
The WINGS Educational Foundation, a nonprofit group of the Washington School District, was required to pay for the use of the swine and Jaycee pavilions near Lions Lake for its Picnic in the Park event. The group also had sought to have the fees waived.
WINGS works to improve the educational experience for students in the district. It has hosted a Picnic in the Park at that location every year since 1995, and never had to pay a rental fee until last year.
The waiver was not granted because the event was not directly benefiting the parks system.
All of the current fees for facilities can be found under the facility rental information tab on the parks department section of the city of Washington’s website.