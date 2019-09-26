City officials will celebrate the grand opening of its new disc golf course Thursday, Oct. 10, with a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. at Burger Park.
The ceremony will be held in place of the park board’s October meeting.
Mayor Sandy Lucy, City Administrator Darren Lamb, city council members and disc golf community members are among those expected to attend.
“Afterward, people are feel free to play a few holes or just look around the vast improvements that have been made to the park,” said Wayne Dunker, parks director.
The course has been open for play since the beginning of the month. Only the first nine holes of the course are open.
The second set of holes, which Dunker said are located in the woods, are expected to be worked on this winter.
Dunker said he’s hopeful the 18-hole course will be completed by next spring.
Parks staff and volunteers are eventually going to put the tee boxes in concrete.
Dunker said the board wanted people to be able to play on the course for a few weeks to see how everything falls before pouring the concrete.
Right now, there is AstroTurf at the tee boxes.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with this work should contact the parks department at 636-390-1080.
The idea for a disc golf course came about in 2017. It received city council support and the parks department was urged to develop plans.
The Washington Elks Lodge and Lions Club have both helped with funding. Between the two, about $20,000 in funding was secured by December of that year.
That money was put toward purchasing baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.
The disc golf baskets on the course were donated by the Washington Lions Club at the beginning of this month. Lions Club member Shawn Gorden mapped out the course fairways.