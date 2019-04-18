Grace’s Place is finalizing preparations for its 2019 fundraising event, Grace’s Place Vintage Market, which will be held April 26-28.
“This fundraiser is a fun time for all of our vendors and volunteers,” said Amanda Jones, chief executive officer.
This is the fifth year Grace’s Place is holding a vintage market, which is held in conjunction with Downtown Washington Inc.’s Washmo BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival.
“Our vintage market is different than a lot of others around the area because it is a fundraiser, admission is free and the profits directly benefit Grace’s Place — keeping the doors at our emergency shelter open for children,” said Jones.
“Our vintage market committee is the hardest working group of volunteers,” she added. “They did an amazing job securing sponsorships from store owners and vendors, attendees for the event, as well as corporate businesses to cover all out-of-pocket expenses so we can raise even more money to support our mission.”
Jones said vendor registration fees, coupon cards, event apparel, a 50/50 raffle held the entire weekend of the event and free-will donations will all benefit Grace’s Place.
Vendors will sell vintage, vintage repurposed or vintage upcycled items. They will begin setting up along Main and Elm streets Friday, April 26, with their booths opening for sales from 4:30 to 9 p.m. The booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 28.
“Grace’s Place will also have a booth set up at the corner of Elm and Main streets to provide advocacy to the community, as well as host an area where kids can engage in activities while their parents can take a minute to learn about Grace’s Place and take a rest,” said Jones.
Kid friendly activities will include The Monkey Bus, a balloon clown, a face painter and life-sized games such as Jenga and checkers.
“We’ve really been focusing on providing a quality event for our community members as well as thinking of ways we could use the number of people attending to meet our fundraising goals for the year,” said Jones. “If we can collect $1 from each person there, it could make a significant impact.
“We think it is so important to make sure our message is reaching families in need of the services we provide and that our services are kept free — the only way for us to continue to do this is through fundraising,” she added.
Admission to the event is free all three days.
Representatives from several downtown shops serve on the Grace’s Place Vintage Market committee, including Flippin’ Family, Four Seasons Florist, Tanglewood Cottage and The Painted Home.
“Our committee members mean the world to us,” said Jones. “They donate their time, talent and connections to make this a successful fundraiser for us. There is no way we could host a quality vintage market without their expertise and guidance-they are truly a big deal to us.”
Coupon cards can be purchased online at FB.com/GPVintageMarket for $10 each. There are nearly 20 vendors and shops listed on the card, which can be used all weekend long.
A washable event tote for sale for $15 also will be sold. Shoppers can purchase both items through a bundle deal for $20 and save $5.
“As with everything going on this weekend, the proceeds from the coupon card and event tote directly benefit our emergency shelter,” said Grace’s Place Board Chair Jacque McHugh.
She said many volunteers are needed throughout the weekend to make sure the vendors and those attending enjoy their time at the event.
“Grabbing a friend to volunteer for a few hours and then to go shopping at the market is really a great way to support Grace’s Place and have fun,” said McHugh. “You can also grab some food and listen to music at the Washmo BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival that will also be going on at the same time as our event.”
Volunteers are needed to set up the event on Friday morning, sell 50/50 raffle tickets, help people get large purchases to their vehicles and help with cleanup.
“This also is a great opportunity for students to earn needed community service hours before the end of the school year,” said McHugh.
To be considered as a vendor, visit www.FB.com/GPVintageMarket and click on the blue “Sign Up” button. Volunteers also can sign up at that site.