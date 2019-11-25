Grace’s Place in Washington announced this week that its annual giving goal for 2019 is $86,866.
This number, up from a record-breaking fundraising year in 2018, will be the most the agency has ever sought to raise, according to Amanda Jones, chief executive officer.
To date, Grace’s Place has raised $42,597 or about 49 percent of the goal.
“We have continued to see unprecedented growth year after year,” Jones said. “There are so many families struggling with homelessness who need a safe place for their children.”
In addition to homelessness, she said families are struggling with joblessness, domestic violence, drug abuse and lack of utilities.
“We’ve already provided over 2,500 more hours of care this year than last,” Jones noted.
Grace’s Place also provides care to children outside of Franklin County.
“We continue to meet new families every month from surrounding areas where there are no shelters they can access,” said Jacque McHugh, board chair. “As a community, we are becoming more aware of the issues of homelessness, but there is still a lack of resources.”
Grace’s Place works with a grant writer to secure funding from grant sources such as Franklin County Community Resource Board, Franklin County Area United Way and other foundations in and around the county. The agency also relies on support from individuals, businesses and churches in the community to cover the total of the annual giving goal.
Donations over $100 qualify for the Missouri Champion for Children tax credit, which allows individuals and businesses to claim an amount equal to 50 percent on their Missouri state taxes. For more information, visit dor.mo.gov/taxcredit/cfc.php.
Grace’s Place is an emergency shelter for children ages birth to 18 years old. Children can receive care at Grace’s Place 24/7 year-round at no cost to the family.
To donate securely online, visit GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.com or mail a donation to Grace’s Place, P.O. Box 83, Washington, MO 63090.
Anyone in need of shelter for their children, should call 636-432-1313 or email FB.com/GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.