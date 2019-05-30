The opening day at Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex in Washington “went well,” according to Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker.
Dunker said he visited the pool Saturday for about four hours and from what he saw everything was going well. He also noted the weather was nice.
“People seemed to be happy,” he said. “It looked like people were enjoying themselves.”
The official count of how many attended opening day has yet to be announced. Dunker said he’ll have those numbers ready for the park board meeting next Wednesday, June 5.
The concession stand was open for the first time in two years, after being replaced with vending machines. High school juniors in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center run the stand now.
The students are under the advisement of Cathy Jinkerson, Washington High School business department chair.
Dunker said he noticed pool guests were visiting the stand and there was a steady rush around 1 p.m.
Also new this year, pool passes can be purchased at the pool with cash, checks and credit cards.
Additionally, there is now a porta potty near the leisure pool. This was a need expressed by community members at a public forum held earlier this year regarding a proposed new pool.
Parents said it was difficult taking their younger children to the current bathhouse since it’s closer to the main pool.
Dunker noted he saw wet footprints leading to the porta potty and assumed it was being used opening day.
The pool is open every day from 12:30 to 7 p.m. It will be closed Sunday, Aug. 4, for the Washington Town & Country Fair Parade.
The pool season will end Sunday, Aug. 11.
Daily admission is $2.50 for children 11 and under, and $4 for anyone 12 and older. Individual and group season passes, as well as punch cards, may be purchased.
For more information, call the parks department at 636-390-1080 or visit the office located in the lower level at city hall.
Last Season
Last year, the pool season was cut short by three weeks due to a broken pump.
The parks department replaced the pump in February after comparing costs of rebuilding it with purchasing a new one.
Prior to the early closure, the park board had discussed plans to close the pool entirely. Due to community outrage, the board looked into other options, including building a new pool.
A new pool will be funded through the half-cent capital improvement sales tax that was voted on last year.
The city hired Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, as the contractor for the pool. In January, the contractor held a public forum to receive feedback from the community. Feedback also was sought through a survey that was made available online to the public. The survey collected more than 1,500 responses.
The next step for the proposed new pool will be designing it.