A Girl Scout recruitment event will be held Saturday at the Washington Public Library
The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and it will be held in the library’s Children’s Garden.
The recruitment is for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Attendees will learn what girls and adult volunteers can do in Girl Scouts, register for membership and join a troop.
Adults over 18 can register to lead a troop or join to help co-lead a troop.
The event will be moved into the library meeting room if it rains.
For more information contact Robin Ackermann at girlscouttroop2003@gmail.com.