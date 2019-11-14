A funeral procession led by sports cars for Alec Ingram, Washington, will take place Sunday, Nov. 17.
Ingram’s final wish was to have sports cars lead the procession to his final resting place. He passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, after a four-year battle with cancer.
Sports cars and super cars will be in the front then will be followed by trucks, jeeps, motorcycles and other vehicles.
Drivers are expected to show up at Six Flags St. Louis starting at 8:30 a.m. The cars will start to leave between 10:30-11 a.m.
Attendees are asked to drive single file to Washington. The cars will take Highway 44 to Highway 100.
The Washington Fairgrounds will be the main staging area. If people are unable to meet at Six Flags, or are local, they need to meet at the fairgrounds no later than noon.
There will be another staging area on Clay Street for about 250 cars. This staging area will be for cars that cannot drive the speed of the processional without getting hot.
Trailered vehicles will not go to Six Flags. Instead they will go to 6340 Unnerstall Road.
Exotic supercars will be heading the procession. They will be followed by police cars, Ingram’s family, sports cars and then motorcycles.
People taking part in the procession are reminded that they are not part of the funeral or burial services. Cars in the procession will continue onto Highway 100 and back to the fairgrounds.
The official route for the procession had yet to be released at press time.
Guests are asked not to rev their engines or burnout.
For more information, visit the Facebook page Sports Cars for Alec. The Facebook page administrators have asked people to not contact the family.
The event schedule along with a video explaining the details for the day have been posted on the page.