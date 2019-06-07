The Turnpike Troubadours concert scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, at the Washington Town & Country Fair has been canceled.
Fair officials said it was due to factors beyond their control.
The band announced the cancellation of all its remaining shows this past Friday.
Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing, said the Bottle Rockets and Old 97s still will appear as scheduled, and a new closing act is in the process of being booked.
“We have some good options, and hope to make an announcement very soon,” said Griesheimer.
The evening was being promoted as a “Red Dirt” triple feature.
The Fair will offer ticket refunds for those who purchased Friday daily admission tickets.
To request a refund, email to office@washmofair.com stating the purchaser’s name.
Refunds will be issued for purchases made through Friday, May 31, and will post to the purchasing credit card by June 15.
The Turnpike Troubadours also were booked to perform at last year’s Fair, but canceled when the band was asked to tour with country music star Miranda Lambert.