Anyone spending Thanksgiving alone or away from family is invited to enjoy a free dinner this Thursday.
Now in its 29th year, the annual dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Francis Borgia Grade School cafeteria, 225 Cedar St. in Downtown Washington.
A traditional turkey dinner with all of the trimmings will be prepared and served by community volunteers.
Karen Engelkemeyer, a longtime volunteer, said the committee expects to serve about 500 meals. With some rain in the forecast for Thursday, she hopes people will still come out.
“Planning has gone very well and we are ready to go,” she said.
Engelkemeyer said the meal is open to anyone spending the holiday alone, away from family or who simply cannot provide a meal for themselves or family.
Organizers said the event is about providing fellowship and friendship. They noted many people are in need of friendship and help each year, as people age or are displaced by jobs and other commitments.
People are invited to stay and visit after they eat.
Carryout dinners will be available to those unable to attend due to sickness or physical impairments.
Donations also are still being sought to support the dinner. Checks may be made payable to Thanksgiving Day Dinner, c/o Nancy Wood, Treasurer, 119 E. Fourth St., Washington, MO 63090.
Last year about 485 meals were served and volunteers hope to reach that many people again this year.