The annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner — free and open to anyone in the community — will be served Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Francis Borgia Grade School cafeteria, 225 Cedar St. in Downtown Washington.
The dinner, now in its 29th year, will be served by community volunteers. A traditional turkey dinner with all of the trimmings will be prepared.
The free dinner is open to anyone spending the holiday alone, away from family or who simply cannot provide a meal for themselves or family.
Organizers said the event is about providing fellowship and friendship. People are invited to stay and visit after they eat.
Carryout dinners will be available to those unable to attend due to sickness or physical impairments. To have meals delivered, call Mike at 636-667-9443 by Nov. 22.
Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve the dinner. Anyone interested in volunteering, call Gail at 636-239-2705.
Donations also are sought to support the dinner. Checks may be made payable to Thanksgiving Day Dinner, c/o Nancy Wood, Treasurer, 119 E. Fourth St., Washington, MO 63090.
Last year about 485 meals were served and volunteers hope to reach that many people again this year.
Organizers said many people are in need of friendship and help each year, as people age or are displaced by jobs and other commitments.