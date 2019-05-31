A free concert featuring a trio of classical musicians will be offered at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Washington this Sunday, June 2, beginning at 3 p.m.
The concert is part of St. Peter’s celebration of its 175th anniversary.
Ann Hirschl, Aidan Ip and Dr. Jennifer Judd will perform a selection of pieces. A light reception will follow.
Hirschl grew up in a musical family in Washington. She is a graduate of the Juilliard School, where she studied with Dorothy DeLay. She earned her master’s degree from Southern Methodist University, where her teacher was Emanuel Borok.
Hirschl has played with both the Dallas and Fort Worth symphonies and she was assistant concertmaster of the Dallas Opera Orchestra before moving back to St. Louis to play with the St. Louis Symphony as a replacement player.
She is currently a freelance musician in St. Louis and she plays with groups such as Bach Society and the Metropolitan Orchestra, as well as the Salem Methodist Orchestra.
Hirschl teaches third-grade strings in the Webster School District and gives private lessons in her home in Kirkwood.
She plays a Nicholas Gagliano violin made in Naples in 1751.
Also performing Sunday will be Hirschl’s son, Aidan Ip, 20, a sophomore in the studio of Danielle Belen at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
Ip, who began studying the violin at the age of 6, has been featured as a soloist with the Alton Symphony Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.
In previous summers, he has been a student at the Aspen Music Festival where he studied with renowned artists and pedagogues including Naoko Tanaka, Robert Chen, and Robert Lipsett.
Aspen also is where he met the members of his chamber music ensemble, the Ajax Piano Quartet.
Ip served as concertmaster of the University of Michigan Symphony Orchestra during its 2018-19 season.
Dr. Jennifer Judd is professor of music at East Central College. She holds a Doctorate in Musical Arts from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music.
Judd was the artist in residence at ECC prior to becoming a full-time member of the music faculty in 2002.
During her tenure she has given more than 300 performances in concert halls, area schools and in the community. She maintains a vigorous concert schedule, and in recent seasons has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in Sweden, China, Spain, Italy, Philippines and throughout the region.
Judd is a Music Teachers National Association Permanent Certificated Teacher of Music.
In 2012, she received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. In 2013, she also received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.