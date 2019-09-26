Chapter 1387 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will provide free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17 this Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington Regional Airport.
The event was rescheduled from this past Saturday due to unfavorable weather conditions. Those who previously registered do not have to register again.
Participants will receive ground training and ride in a general aviation aircraft.
A parent or guardian must be in attendance to sign a permission form.
To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. For more information, call 636-462-8370 or email pa24pilot@centurylink.net.
The rides are sponsored by the EAA Chapter 1387 in Troy. There are approximately 1,000 local active chapters around the world.