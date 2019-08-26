The Washington Parks Department reinstalled the fountain at Lions Lake in Washington Friday after it stopped working due to motor failure.
According to Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker, the fountain was still under warranty.
“We had to ship it back to the company to get it repaired,” he said.
Dunker said he’s not sure why the motor failed at this time.
This fountain initially was placed in the lake in July 2018 after the old fountain quit working that spring.
Former parks director, Darren Dunkle, had said the old fountain was on its last leg before the 2017-18 winter season.
It had occupied the lake for 20 years. The motor on that fountain had to be replaced several times and eventually just died.
Dunkle also had noted the old fountain wasn’t large enough for the size of the lake.
So last May the Washington Lions Club agreed to purchase a larger fountain to fill that void.
The new fountain was purchased for $27,500. It features a 10-horsepower, three-phase motor with six variable LED RGBL lights.
The parks department funded the wiring portion of the project and installed the fountain.
The new fountain was said to do a better job of aerating the lake and reducing algae, an upgrade from the previous fountain, and the three-phase motor was expected to last longer.
The 10-acre lake was dedicated in 1955 and the fountain was added later as a means to aerate the lake and keep ice from forming, so ducks and geese could use it during the winter.