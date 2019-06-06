A hand surgeon based in O’Fallon, who previously had a practice in Washington, is among eight climbers missing after an avalanche on the second-highest mountain in India.
Anthony Sudekum’s family has confirmed the doctor is a member of the missing group in the Nanda Devi region in India. Sudekum is among two Americans missing.
Sudekum runs the Missouri Hand Center in O’Fallon. He previously practiced at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, Washington, and in St. Louis.
He is described as an enthusiastic mountain-climber.
“While the information surrounding the incident is very worrisome, we still cling to hope that good news might arrive,” Sudekum’s daughter Lucy Sudekum said in a statement.
His medical practice posted on Facebook that he had arrived in India on May 10 to climb the Nanda Devi East Mountain in the Indian Himalaya Mountains.
The mountain-climbing team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began its ascent May 13 of a peak on Nanda Devi East at 21,250 feet, according to Moran Mountain, Moran’s Scotland-based company. The team includes two Americans, four Britons, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer, the Associated Press reported.
Amit Chowdhary, spokesman for the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, said the missing climbers’ location was known up to May 26. He said they had been in radio contact with four other expedition team members who had stayed back at the second base camp.
Chowdhary said when the team at the second camp was no longer receiving radio updates from the climbers who had gone ahead, leader Mark Thomas went to look for them the next day.
“There was a trail of the climbers there, and the trail ended in an avalanche. There was evidence of a very large avalanche,” Chowdhary cited Thomas as having said.
Chowdhary said that as Thomas accompanied rescuers in the chopper, they were able to spot the trail, but not the missing climbers. “They could see from the helicopter footmarks of the team, but nothing else,” he said.
Vijay Kumar Jogdande, a civil administrator in northern India’s Uttarakhand state, said the rescue operation was launched on Saturday but was called off Sunday due to bad weather. He said the search would resume, using tips provided by four team members brought down from the base camp.
Lucy Sudekum said weather and mountain conditions are delaying full search efforts but her dad’s lengthy experience is giving her family hope.
“While we are deeply saddened by the events in the Nanda Devi region, our hope and optimism in this dark moment is buoyed by the knowledge that our dad was a highly experienced climber and outdoorsman and an accomplished medical doctor well trained in emergency medical care,” she said.
A 2001 story at emissourian.com said Sudekum has four children and is a 1974 graduate of DeSmet Jesuit High School. As an undergraduate, he attended Arizona State University and the University of California-Berkeley. He has a master’s degree from the University of Hawaii and a medical degree from the University of Missouri Medical School.
Information from the Associated Press and other news outlets was included in this story.