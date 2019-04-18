Longtime Washington Fire Department Chief Bill Halmich, who retired this past summer, received the Phil Sayer Lifetime Achievement Award Saturday night, April 13, at the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri (FFAM) convention in Sedalia.
The award is sponsored by the Volunteer Firemen’s Insurance Service, in partnership with the FFAM and the Sayer family.
Halmich served as Washington fire chief for 37 years and as assistant fire chief for six years. He is still with the department. The fire chief is elected by members of the department and appointed by the city council.
The lifetime achievement award is presented annually to honor an individual whose remarkable achievements in the fire service and community exemplifies outstanding performance.
Halmich was lauded for his dedication to his country, family, fire department, community and the fire service community locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
He began his career with the Washington Fire Department in April 1966 and has served ever since, except for a brief period when he fought in Vietnam as a combat soldier from 1967 to 1968. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a sergeant specialist 5.
Halmich returned to Washington where he rose from a firefighter to a lieutenant, and then fire chief, a role he held for nearly four decades. He oversaw a department consisting of four stations and 65 volunteers protecting 65 square miles.
The fire agencies presenting the award said the Washington Fire Department is regionally known for excellence and having well-trained, disciplined personnel.
As fire chief, Halmich was a key committee member promoting a capital improvement tax, and remained active on the committee for two additional tax renewals.
As a result of these taxes, Halmich oversaw the acquisition of property and construction of four fire stations and a high-tech 10-acre training center.
The latest renewal of the capital improvement tax has laid the groundwork for future expansion, which will include a fifth fire station in the eastern part of the city.
Halmich also oversaw the replacement of the entire apparatus fleet, with the addition of several key pieces of equipment. Additionally, the department was able to lower its ISO rating to a Class 3.
Halmich started the first aid program for the department and was an integral part of the establishment of a fire technology program at East Central College. He also served on the state fire education commission and the state of Missouri emergency response commission.
Additionally, he served as the commander of the Homeland Security Hazmat team in Franklin County and served as the county’s representative on the St. Louis Area Regional Response System Hazmat group. He also was active with the state mutual aid, serving as regional C, Area 3, coordinator.
Halmich worked with several state representatives and senators to establish the Dry Hydrant program in Missouri, resulting in a revised statute.
In addition, he worked with the General Assembly to establish worker’s compensation for volunteer firefighters after a Washington fireman was injured.
Halmich helped to create the Washington Community Protection District which works under a cooperative agreement with the city of Washington for tax-supported fire protection within and surrounding the city limits. He also served on the committee for the establishment of 911 in Washington and later on a committee for counytwide 911.
Over the years, Halmich has earned five awards of merit and two medals of valor from his department, as well as three CPR saves and countless other accomplishments.
In 2016, he was recognized by the International Association of Fire Chiefs as the Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year in recognition of his service to the worldwide fire service community.
Today, Halmich remains devoted to the fire service on all levels.
Also in attendance at the fire convention awards banquet were Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg and firefighters Don Hahne, Mark Skornia, Pat Placke and Jim Peffermann. Several Fire Explorer members who participated in contests during the convention also attended.