In a 6-0 vote, the Washington City Council approved an ordinance to keep the fees for use of the football fields the same Monday night.
A reserved day game will continue to cost $25. The games are now considered only one hour in length.
The Washington Park Board voted to recommend the fees at the July 3 meeting.
Councilmen Greg Skornia and Nick Obermark were not at Monday’s meeting.
The recommendation also includes a $200 charge for initial lining of the fields with a $100 fee for relining the fields.
In fall of 2018 the parks department formed a fees and charges subcommittee with the intent to look over what the city was charging for use of its athletic fields.
This set of fees is the third the department has brought to city council, including baseball and softball fields, and soccer fields.
Parks Director Wayne Dunker previously noted that he worked alongside Robin Peirick, recreation coordinator, to compare the football field fees to five other parks departments.
O’Fallon and Wentzville had higher fees while St. Peters, St. Louis County and University City’s parks department had lower fees, according to Dunker.
On Monday, he said Washington fell in the middle and proposed no change. With the council’s approval the football field fees stayed the same.
“We are where we want to be with fees,” Dunker said.
The only change was the length of a game. It used to be based on a two-hour game.
Dunker noted the Washington Junior Football League is aware of the time change.
Additionally, that’s how the department had been renting out those fields anyway, Dunker said.
The league uses the Lakeview Fields in Washington for its games.
The recommendation stated a 50 percent deposit is required based on the previous year’s total invoice.
The fees and charges will be raised according to the Consumer Price Index each calendar year.
The park board and staff will work on fees for facilities next. That includes the use of the administration building, auditorium, amphitheater/stage and park pavilions.