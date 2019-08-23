The eighth annual Foodstock will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 11 p.m. under the Farmers’ Market in historic Downtown Washington.
Downtown Washington Inc. and local musicians will again join forces to collect food and raise money for local food banks.
All proceeds from this event will be divided equally between Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and St. Peter’s Food Pantry.
Last year, Foodstock collected over 4,400 pounds of nonperishable food donations and $7,227 in monetary donations.
There will be wine, beer, and soda available for purchase, as well as food from the Lions Club. No outside beverages, coolers, or pets are allowed inside the event area.
Continuous live entertainment will be offered throughout the evening. The musical lineup is as follows:
4 p.m. — Jonesy, Martin & Stan.
5 p.m. — Wes McRaven & the Widow Makers.
6 p.m. — 8 Track the Oldies Band.
7 p.m. — The Texas Giants.
8 p.m. — Butch Wax & the Hollywoods.
9 p.m. — Phase 5 & Friends (a tribute to Mike Borgmann).
10 p.m. — Burnt Whiskey.
For more information, call 636-239-1743.