Each of the five incumbents for Washington city offices filed for re-election early Tuesday.
Mark Piontek, city attorney, filed again for election on the opening day.
Council members Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1; Mark Hidritch, Ward 2; Greg Skornia, Ward 3; and Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4, all filed to retain their seats.
By press time Tuesday no challengers had filed for the attorney’s position nor for the council.
The municipal election will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Filing for seats closes Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
All of the city seats up for election are for two-year terms.
A declaration for candidacy shall be filed with the city clerk at Washington City Hall located at 405 Jefferson St. between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on holidays.
Candidates for council seats must be at least 21 years old and be a Washington resident for one year and a resident of their ward for six months.
There is no age restriction for the city attorney. However, he or she must be licensed to practice law in Missouri.
Piontek was first elected city attorney in 1988.