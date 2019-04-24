Downtown Washington Inc.’s annual Sunset on the Riverfront concert series will begin this Thursday and run through September.
The free outdoor events will be held the fourth Thursday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rennick Riverfront Park. The 2019 dates are April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26.
“People can enjoy live music, food and friends in the lovely riverfront park,” said Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist.
There is no admission to get into the park. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Volunteer bartenders from local businesses will work the bar.
The bands and food vendors for each Sunset are as follows:
April 25 — Music provided by the Texas Giants; food vendors, Masonic Hope Lodge and Sugarfire Smoke House. 21 Design Group will serve as the bartenders.
May 23 — Music, Garden Party; food, Marquart’s Landing and Joe’s Bakery & Deli. Bartenders will be from USA Mortgage.
June 27 — Music, Shawneetown Band; food, Washington Lions Club, Williams Brothers and Kona Ice. Washington Town & Country Fair Board will serve as the bartenders.
July 25 — Music, Starlighters; food, Big Boy’s Subs & Wings, Streetside Tacos and Kona Ice. Guild Mortgage will provide the bartenders.
Aug. 22 — Music, Friends of Aaron; food, Cafe Mosaic, Happy Apple and Droege’s Catering. The bartenders will be from Arconic.
Sept. 26 — Music, Fanfare; food, Miller’s Grill and Dairy Delight. Bank of Washington will provide the bartenders.
No coolers or pets are allowed at the events.
Sunset on the Riverfront is hosted by Downtown Washington Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and continued vitality of the historic downtown area. The organization is a Main Street program, which is part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
For more information on Sunset on the Riverfront, call 636-239-1743; email events@downtownwashmo.org; visit www.downtownwashmo.org or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/downtownwashmo.