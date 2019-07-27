The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will have a special escort Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, as it makes its way to the Washington Fairgrounds.
Police, fire and other first responders, along with a group of bikers, will meet the 9/11 trailer on Highway 100 near N-Sports at 11 a.m., according to Washington Town & Country Fair Chairman Jason Unnerstall.
The exhibit will be escorted along Highway 100 to Fifth Street. It will then travel south on Fifth to High Street; north on High to Front Street to Tiemann Drive, ending at the fairgrounds.
“We hope residents will turn out along the route to welcome the trailer as it makes its way into town,” Unnerstall said. “Fifth and High streets will probably be the best viewing areas because there are sidewalks on both sides.”
Unnerstall said the Fair Board is very excited to have the exhibit back. It was last here in 2017, but has since been revamped.
“It’s an all-new trailer and exhibit featuring many new items,” he said. “So even if you had a chance to see it two years ago, you will definitely want to walk through it again.”
The 9/11 Never Forget exhibit will be on the grounds all five days of the Fair. It will be open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. each day.
An opening ceremony is planned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, and local emergency responders will participate.
Responders also will help set up the exhibit when it arrives that Tuesday, Unnerstall said.
About the Exhibit
In 2013, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched the 9/11 exhibit as a tribute to all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Siller family started the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor the memory and carry on the legacy of their brother, Stephen, a New York City -firefighter, who lost his life on Sept. 11 after strapping 60 pounds of gear to his back and rushing on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.
The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,000-square-foot exhibit. It is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events of that tragic day.
The memorial provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and recordings of first responder radio transmissions.
Interactive guided tours are carried out by New York firefighters, who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.
The exhibit has been welcomed around the country, from the Black Hills of South Dakota to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds. It has traveled to nearly 30 states and Canada, has welcomed in over 350,000 people to date.