Washington firefighters welcomed their California counterparts who are biking through the area in a cross-country trip.
Team Fire Velo 935 is competing in the 2019 Race Across America bike race. The Washington Fire Department had a welcoming committee at Revolution Cycles along the team’s route on Highway 47 to Highway 100 from Union.
A shiny, red fire truck along with a handful of firefighters greeted the California firefighters.
“I saw Fire Velo when they came through two years ago, so when I saw they were coming again, I thought it would be nice to have our fire department out here to cheer for them,” Molly Derner, a trainee with the Washington Fire Department said.
The race started Saturday, June 15, in Oceanside, Calif., and will end 3,070 miles later in Annapolis, Md. The team consists of four riders, two of which are a part of the San Bernadino Fire Department. Tim Goforth is a captain and Sean Jackson is a firefighter and paramedic. Lindy Moss and Bryan Benso are the other riders on the team, but not firefighters themselves.
Goforth and Jackson were on the 2017 team.
“The cause is for cancer, specifically for firefighters,” crew chief Ken McFarland said. “Firefighters have specific cancers related to the chemicals that they inhale and are exposed to. One of our firefighters that we rode for in 2017 has just been found to have another tumor on his spine. So, the riders are really inspired to do this ride for him as well as the other firefighters.”
A 10-person crew is following the bicyclists on their trip across America. They are taking two minivans as well as a large bus.
“This was my first event being here with them,” Washington firefighter Terry Sullentrup said, on welcoming them. “It’s kind of exciting to talk to the guys, I just met two of them, who are from San Bernardino, Calif. With all the forest fires they had last year, those folks worked pretty hard. Now to be involved with something like this is quite amazing.”
Sullentrup was happy that he and other members of the Washington Fire Department were able to welcome them.
“We do everything we can to be a part of the community,” Sullentrup said. “They pay for everything we have, so we think, ‘Let’s participate,’”
To follow the team, visit their facebook page “Team Fire Velo 935.”
A GoFundMe, “Team Fire Velo 935 Race Across America 2019,” has been set up for the team’s journey. They currently have $19,820 of the $25,000 goal.