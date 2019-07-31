Several Washington firemen will participate in the Washington Town & Country Fair Run this Saturday, Aug. 3, as a fundraiser for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The 9/11 mobile exhibit will be at the Fair again this year, as provided by the foundation.
Stephen Siller was a New York Fire Department firefighter who had just finished his shift on the morning of 9/11, but upon learning a plane hit one of the World Trade towers he retrieved his gear and headed into Manhattan.
The Brooklyn tunnel was already closed to traffic, so he ran about 3 miles to respond by foot to the towers.
Siller died saving the lives of others when the towers collapsed.
The foundation, named in his memory, provides support for fallen and injured first responders and service members, including mortgage-free smart homes.
Donations can be made directly to the foundation using the link on the Washington Fire Department’s Facebook post regarding this event.