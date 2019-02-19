breaking Firefighters Responded to Downtown House Fire Tuesday Evening Feb 19, 2019 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Washington fire crews responded to a house fire at 311 West 4th Street around 6:30pm Tuesday evening. Details to come as they are released. House fire at 311 West 4th Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInmate Strikes Jail Deputy — Charged With AssaultAuthorities Search for Men Who Flash Rifle at DriverGovernor: Bridge Worst He’s Seen — During Statewide TourPursuit Began in Union, Ended In Deadly Shootout in IllinoisUnion Man Killed on I-44Union Man Charged With Robbing Gas StationFirefighters Responded to Downtown House Fire Tuesday EveningState Wrestling — Herman Brothers, Union's Meyer Win State TitlesNew City Hall Design Plans Move ForwardGovernor Parson to Visit St. Clair Thursday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2019 The Missourian, 14 W. Main Street Washington, MO Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.