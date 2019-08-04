Hundreds of seekers took to the streets of Downtown Washington in July in search of Waldo --— the iconic children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs who’s become a star of summer campaigns organized by bookstores across the country.
Find Waldo Local is organized by Neighborhood Reads bookstore to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement. This was the third year for the downtown event, which concluded Wednesday, July 31, with a finale event at the bookstore.
More than 175 seekers, mostly children, completed the search for the 6-inch Waldo, visiting at least 20 of the 24 local businesses to collect stamps on their project passport.
Participating business this year were Addi’s, Bryan Haynes Studio, Exit 11, Fischer’s Food Shop, Four Rivers YMCA, Four Seasons Florist, Gary R. Lucy Gallery, IB Nuts & Fruit Too, Loyal Bella, Main Street Creamery, Missouri Meerschaum, Mommy & Me . . . Again, Olivino’s Tasting Bar, The Painted Home, Plush Home & Fashion, Schroeder Drug, Vintage Trader, Amtrak Visitors Center, Washington Coffee Shop, Washington Public Library, Envy WashMo, Wedding Creations and Neighborhood Reads.
Businesses donated $10 Downtown Washington Inc. gift certificates as prizes, which were awarded at the party, along with the grand prize, a set of “Where’s Waldo” books from Neighborhood Reads.
More than 67 million “Where’s Waldo?” books are in print worldwide, and Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes have been translated into more than 32 languages.
In celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, partnered with the American Booksellers Association and 250 independent bookstores across the country for hide-and-seek fun to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses.
There was no charge to participate, and the hunt lasted for the entire month of July.