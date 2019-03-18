While registration for Washington High School’s Jordan Scheer Memorial Children’s Relay For Life officially ended March 8, planning for the event is far from over.
Over the next couple of weeks, the WHS Student Council and Leadership Class will order T-shirts and food, train camp counselors, and finalize safety plans, sponsorship logos, decorations and games.
The 14th annual event will be held Friday, April 26, at the high school campus. Students in third through sixth grade will take part.
All elementary schools in the Washington School District will participate, as well as St. Francis Borgia Grade School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Immanuel Lutheran.
While registration has officially closed, Student Council Adviser Allison Graves anticipates more forms will trickle in this week and next.
“Right now, we’re a little under 500,” she said.
Graves noted the final stages of planning includes speaking with police officers and school resource officers about their safety plans.
“When you get 500 kids coming there’s a big focus on safety,” Graves said. “We want it to be as fun as possible.”
There are a few more schools participating this year, she added.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We’re ready to see all the kids and families.”
This years event’s chairs are Kamryn Mitchell, Matthew Amlong, Lizzy Sontag, Emily Hahne, Elise Pruett and Gracie Boeckman.
The theme is “Homeruns for Hope.”
The Relay is named in honor of Jordan Scheer. Scheer was a WHS graduate who lost his battle to leukemia shortly after graduating in 2005.
As part of the planning process, the WHS Student Council and Leadership Class also will meet with the Scheer family.
“That motivates them,” she said. “They have a little more connection to it because of that.”
Since its inception, this event has raised over $265,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
This year Mitchell and her fellow chairs have set a goal to raise $25,000 for ACS in honor of Jordan.