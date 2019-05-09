Organizers are gearing up for the 38th annual Art Fair & Winefest to be held May 17-19 in historic Downtown Washington.
“This unique festival in the heart of Missouri wine country draws visitors each spring from across the Midwest,” said Cassidy Lowery, events and promotion specialist for Downtown Washington Inc., which sponsors the event.
There will be live music, a full food court and vendors all weekend long, said Lowery.
All of the activities will be held on and around the Main and Elm streets parking lot.
“Planning is going great and we can’t believe it’s less than two weeks away,” she said.
Winefest
There will be 15 featured wineries this year for both the winefest and Sip & Savor Sunday.
The winetasting will be held Friday and Saturday under the pavilion at the Washington Farmers’ Market. The hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Admission to the winetasting is $30, which includes a souvenir wineglass and complimentary cheese and crackers. More than 70 wines will be offered for tasting.
“Visitors in the winetasting area also will have the opportunity to enter drawings for giveaway prizes,” said Lowery.
Sip & Savor Sunday
Sip & Savor Sunday is designed to provide seasoned winetasting guests or first-time visitors with a truly memorable experience that will allow them to celebrate spring, indulge their senses and learn more about pairing great area restaurant foods with fabulous Missouri wines, Lowery said.
“The wineries and area restaurants come together to showcase food and wine pairings specially crafted for this event,” she said.
This event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Celebrity judges from Feast magazine will be on hand to award the traveling trophy to this year’s winner.
Visitors can then vote for their favorite pairing and a People’s Choice award will be given out.
Art Fair
Held adjacent to the winetasting pavilion, the Art Fair will showcase a juried selection of about 38 artists featuring exhibitions and sales run by the Arts Council of Washington in conjunction with Downtown Washington Inc.
Lowery said items on sale will include watercolor paintings, photography, woodwork and other artwork.
Admission is free. The hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live Music
The entertainment will open Friday, May 17, with The Tall Poppies performing from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, May 18, the Friends of Aaron will play from noon to 4 p.m., followed by Joe Fry the Guitar Guy from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Savana from 6 to 10 p.m.
The Garden Party will perform Sunday, May 19, from noon to 4 p.m.
Returning this year will be the Wine 101 class, a free event that will take place Saturday at noon on Main Street in front of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce building.
“Guests can listen to local award-winning winemaker Ryan Menke explain his experience with wine and the winemaking process,” Lowery said. “This is an opportunity to dive deep into what wine is all about.”