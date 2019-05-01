This is the final week for those interested in competing in the Washington Town & Country Fair queen contest to submit an application.
Amanda Griesheimer, marketing coordinator for the Fair, said there are still a few openings.
“Ideally, we would like to have 25 candidates,” she said.
Contestants must be a U.S. citizen, female and resident of Franklin or an adjoining county.
Additionally, contestants must be a resident of Missouri for no fewer than six months as of July 15, 2019.
Other requirements are candidates must be single, a high school graduate and no more than 22 years as of Sept. 1, 2019.
The 2019 Fair Queen will receive a $2,500 scholarship for college. The first runner-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship; second runner-up, $750; and Miss Congeniality, $500.
The Queen Contest Committee has scheduled activities for all of the candidates over the summer, including a Contestant/Sponsor Luncheon; A Day of Professionalism; and A Day in Washington.
The queen candidates also will participate in the Fair run/walk and Fair parade, held the weekend before the Fair opens.
Those interested can sign up at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 323 W. Main St., or call 636-239-2715.